Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Kyrgyzstan Nicholas Bowler. The parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in various sectors of the economy. The Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, the main attention was paid to the development of partnership in the economic, banking, investment, industrial and mining sectors. Adylbek Kasymaliev noted the active development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the UK, expressing satisfaction with this.

One of the specific examples of fruitful cooperation was the announced joint project for the construction of a plant in the Kyrgyz Republic for the production of flexible CONCRETE CANVAS. This project, as the head of the Cabinet emphasized, demonstrates the commitment of both countries to innovative development and application of modern technologies.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also noted the productive cooperation with the international consulting company Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in the development of the National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan until 2030 and the strategy for the development of critical minerals sector. This cooperation, according to him, plays an important role in determining the country’s key development priorities and attracting investments.

In response, Nicholas Bowler expressed the UK’s interest in further strengthening bilateral relations and reaffirmed the embassy’s readiness to provide comprehensive support for the implementation of the planned projects. He particularly emphasized the UK’s commitment to developing a long-term partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic.