Labour Minister and UK Ambassador discuss visa simplification for migrants

Minister of Labour, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov met with the UK Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Nicholas Bowler. The parties discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of labour migration and further prospects for cooperation.

The minister noted the success of the seasonal employment program in the UK, thanks to which the number of employed Kyrgyzstanis increased from 1,492 in 2022 to 8,131 in 2024. At least 3,855 of them were sent through the Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad, and 4,276 — through private agencies.

According to Ravshanbek Sabirov, the volume of remittances from Kyrgyzstanis employed in the UK agricultural sector exceeded $100 million.

«These remittances from a relatively small number of migrant workers are already having a significant impact on the country’s economic growth,» he said.

In turn, Ambassador Nicholas Bowler highly praised the discipline of labor migrants from the Kyrgyz Republic, who return in the same numbers as they leave, observing the laws and rules of legal stay in the UK.

During the meeting, Ravshanbek Sabirov presented recommendations on increasing the number of quotas for seasonal agricultural work, optimizing visa processes, including reducing the financial burden by reducing additional fees when applying for a visa.

«Nicholas Bowler responded that they are willing to look into the matter and support Kyrgyzstan’s initiatives. Overall, both sides emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue for the successful development of bilateral cooperation,» the statement says.
