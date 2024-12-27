MP proposes fine of up to 20,000 soms for selling votes in elections

Member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Baktybek Choibekov proposes to introduce criminal liability for the sale of votes in elections. The bill has been submitted for public discussion.

The deputy initiated an amendment to the Criminal Code. According to him, the document was developed in order to strengthen democratic processes, ensure free and fair expression of the will of citizens during elections, and combat illegal practices related to the sale of votes.

Baktybek Choibekov proposes to introduce a new Article 196-1 to the Criminal Code, which provides for:

Liability for the sale of vote by the voter by receiving cash, material assets, services, privileges or other benefits (punishable by a fine from 10,000 to 20,000 soms or mandatory community service for up to 120 hours);

Exemption of a voter from criminal liability, if he or she voluntarily reported the fact of attempted bribery to the competent authorities before the start of the investigation.

According to the initiator, this approach will increase the responsibility of voters, stimulating them to comply with the principles of honesty and transparency in the election process.