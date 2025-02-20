10:43
President signs amendments to Election Law: What is new for candidates

President Sadyr Japarov signed the Law «On Amendments to the Constitutional Law «On Elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic».

The document was adopted by the Parliament on January 29, 2025 in order to implement the decision of the Constitutional Court of November 15, 2023, as well as to reduce the amount of the electoral deposit for persons with disabilities.

According to the new amendments, a candidate for deputy of the Parliament running in a single-mandate constituency as an independent candidate (by self-nomination) shall transfer an electoral deposit in the amount of 1,000 times the calculated rate from his or her own electoral fund to a special account of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

For candidates with disabilities, a reduced deposit amount is established depending on the disability group:

  • For disabled persons of group III — in the amount of 700 times the calculated rate;
  • For disabled persons of groups I and II — in the amount of 500 times the calculated rate.

The law comes into force after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/320509/
views: 59
