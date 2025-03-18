Parliamentary Committee approves change of election system in Kyrgyzstan

The Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations approved change of the election system in Kyrgyzstan in the first reading.

The initiators of the bill to amend the constitutional law «On Election of the President and Deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh» are Speaker Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, Vice-Speaker Nurbek Sydygaliev, deputies Akylbek Tumonbaev, Kunduzbek Sulaimanov, Marlen Mamataliev, Ulan Primov and others.

Ulan Primov presented information about the draft law.

He noted that the document provides for a new mechanism of formation of the supreme representative body of the state — on the basis of universal equal and direct suffrage by secret ballot.

Thus, 90 members of the Parliament are elected in multi-mandate territorial constituencies under the majoritarian system. When nominating candidates to the Parliament in multi-mandate territorial constituencies, a political party must take into account the representation of no more than 70 percent of candidates of the same sex.

«In case of withdrawal, the mandate shall be transferred to the next candidate after the elected deputies who received the largest number of votes of the voters who participated in the voting in the corresponding multi-mandate territorial constituency. If a female deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh drops out, the mandate is transferred to the next female candidate who received the highest number of votes in the corresponding multi-mandate territorial constituency,» Ulan Primov said.

Committee Chairperson Cholpon Sultanbekova noted that the current electoral legislation prescribes norms for people with disabilities, emphasizing that these norms should also be prescribed in the proposed draft law.

Recall, commenting on the proposed changes, President Sadyr Japarov said that he supported the new system of elections to Parliament and noted that it is the most suitable for Kyrgyzstan.