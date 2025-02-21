12:28
USD 87.45
EUR 91.24
RUB 0.97
English

CEC Chairman calls low voter turnout biggest problem in elections

The biggest problem in the election process in Kyrgyzstan is low voter turnout. The Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC), Tynchtyk Shainazarov, said at a briefing.

He noted that voter turnout has been very low in recent years. And he told how the CEC intends to solve the problem.

«There is a practice in the world, when people are fined for not participating in elections, but voting is, first and foremost, a constitutional right. Therefore, we plan to increase turnout through explanatory work, increasing transparency, and the use of new technologies. The CEC has the capability to implement remote and electronic voting,» Tynchtyk Shainazarov said.

He clarified that 82 percent of voters voted during electronic voting in the elections of deputies of local councils in Batken region in 2024. Kyrgyzstanis from 18 countries participated in the voting.

«But, since there are certain risks, these issues are currently at the stage of discussion and revision. However, I believe that in the future this system will work at full capacity and we will be able to provide all citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic abroad with the opportunity to vote,» the head of the CEC added.

Speaking about other ways to increase voter turnout, he noted that he is not against some measures proposed by deputies. For example, Marlen Mamataliev proposed holding a lottery on election day to stimulate voters.

Tynchtyk Shainazarov was appointed the new Chairman of the Central Election Commission by the decision of the commission members on February 10. Before that, he held the position of Deputy Chairman of the CEC. Shainazarov replaced Nurzhan Shaildabekova, who resigned voluntarily.
link: https://24.kg/english/320652/
views: 120
Print
Related
President signs amendments to Election Law: What is new for candidates
Gulsharkan Kultaeva becomes member of Central Election Commission
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head
New Chairman of Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Freedom For Eurasia condemns Kyrgyz officials participation in Belarus election
MP proposes fine of up to 20,000 soms for selling votes in elections
Speaker of Parliament proposes to cancel quotas for women in elections
Elections to local councils: 42 percent of total number of deputies are women
How many mandates will parties get in Bishkek City Council
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
Popular
Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan Asian Development Bank to allocate $222 million to Kyrgyzstan
ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region ADB to provide loan for water supply in villages of Naryn region
Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved Project for development of Kyrgyz railways with American company approved
SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan SDMK announces start date of holy month of Ramadan
21 February, Friday
12:17
European Commissioner for International Partnerships to visit Kyrgyzstan European Commissioner for International Partnerships to...
11:57
Karakol Airport receives International Code IKG
11:51
We will fully pay off the external debt by 2035 - Sadyr Japarov
11:41
CEC Chairman calls low voter turnout biggest problem in elections
11:30
Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan grows by 5.5 percent