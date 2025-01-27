17:58
Freedom For Eurasia condemns Kyrgyz officials participation in Belarus election

Freedom For Eurasia (FFE) strongly condemns the participation of Kyrgyz officials in the January 26, 2025, Belarusian presidential election, widely recognized as a sham election designed to maintain the authoritarian rule of Alexander Lukashenko.

As the organization’s statement says, the presence of Kyrgyz representatives was an effort to lend an undeserved veneer of legitimacy to a process lacking any semblance of fairness or democratic principles.

«The delegation, comprised of Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairperson N. Shaildabekova — head of the delegation, CEC members A. Bekmatov and M. Abdaliev, and members of parliament U.Z. Ormonov, A.T. Erbaev, E.R. Satybaldiev, B.U. Sydykov, B.V. Shabazov, and A.T. Kylychbaev, participated in the election observation under the auspices of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Their presence served to whitewash a deeply flawed process characterized by the absence of genuine competition, widespread intimidation of opposition voices, and the systematic suppression of fundamental rights,» the statement says.

Freedom For Eurasia considers the participation of these Kyrgyz officials in the Belarusian election a blatant disregard for democratic principles and international norms.

«Their actions undermine Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to democratic values and contribute to the erosion of international standards for free and fair elections. Their support of sanctioned Belarusian political leadership and association with sanctioned individuals like Ella Pamfilova further highlights this contempt for international efforts to hold authoritarian regimes accountable,» the organization says.

Freedom For Eurasia calls upon democratic countries to impose targeted sanctions against the named Kyrgyz officials.

«This action is necessary to hold these individuals accountable for their complicity in supporting an authoritarian regime and to deter similar actions in the future. The international community must send a clear message that supporting undemocratic elections carries significant consequences,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/318057/
