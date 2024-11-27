Sadyr Japarov's visit to Germany: Number of documents signed

A number of bilateral documents aimed at enhancing Kyrgyzstan-Germany cooperation were signed as part of the official visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Germany.
According to the press service of the head of state, they include:
- An investment agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the companies Sonnenenergie, a.s., AB Progressio GmbH, LTI ReEnergy CleanTech Project Development UG, SES Toktogul OJSC, SES Toktogul KG OJSC on the implementation of a project for the construction and operation of two floating solar power plants;
- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and Telc gGmbH;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Federal Employment Agency of Germany, Telc gGmbH and DVV International;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Minister of State for European and International Affairs of the Bavarian State Chancellery, the Administrator of Kamsky district and the Federal Employment Agency of Germany;
- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and the German company SLG SPITZKE LOGISTIK GmbH on the training of train drivers;
- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the University of Lübeck;
- Memorandum between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Independent Research Institute for Environmental Protection;
- Agreement of intent on cooperation between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and Intertek GmbH;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the National Investment Agency and NISBAU Anlagentechnik GmbH;
- Memorandum of Understanding and Strategic Cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the German Travel Association Deutsche Reiseverband e.V.;
- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic and the German Travel Association Deutsche Reiseverband e.V.;
- Power purchase agreement (PPA-CONTRACT);
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG;
- Memorandum of Understanding between the Public-Private Partnership Center and SBS Holdings to promote a PPP project for the construction and operation of a plant for the production of parts for «smart» houses;
- Memorandum of Cooperation between ODDO BHF AG bank and Textile Trans;
- Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research;
- Cooperation agreement between the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after Iskhak Razzakov and the Freiberg University of Mining and Technology.