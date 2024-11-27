Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov held talks with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in an expanded format.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including economic interaction, development of a green economy, implementation of infrastructure and energy projects.

The Chancellor expressed confidence that the interaction between the countries will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual respect and mutual benefit, emphasizing that Germany attaches great importance to partnership with Kyrgyzstan.

Sadyr Japarov noted the positive dynamics of relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and Germany in recent years, emphasizing the important role of the Central Asia-Germany dialogue platform in this matter. He noted that cooperation with Germany covers many areas: from sustainable political dialogue to the implementation of joint projects in the field of economy, healthcare and professional education.

The head of state expressed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to support Germany’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations. He focused on a number of significant projects implemented in the republic with the support of Germany, and emphasized the prospects for developing trade, economic and investment ties, mentioning the legislative measures taken by the country’s leadership aimed at strengthening the protection of investors’ rights and improving the investment climate of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to Sadyr Japarov, next year it is planned to hold a large-scale Kyrgyz-German Business Forum and the next meeting of the Business Council in the Kyrgyz Republic and thereby contribute to the attraction of German technologies and best practices to the republic.

He noted that partnership in the field of climate change is of paramount importance, mentioning the melting of glaciers and the threats associated with it. He recalled his initiative to create a regional center for energy-efficient technologies in Bishkek in partnership with Germany.

The President also touched upon the issue of converting Kyrgyzstan’s public debt to Germany. He stated that the country is implementing large energy and infrastructure projects; industry, agriculture, the tourism cluster and other sectors are also actively developing. He noted that there are good opportunities for intensifying cooperation with Germany and suggested considering the Kyrgyz Republic as a reliable partner for implementation of mutually beneficial projects.

Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of interaction with Germany within the framework of the EU strategy for Central Asia and the agreement on enhanced partnership with the European Union signed in Brussels in June 2024.