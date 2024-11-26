Imports of electric scooters from China to Kyrgyzstan increased four times

More than 215,000 electric scooters and motorcycles have been imported into Kyrgyzstan from China in 2024. The China’s General Administration of Customs reports.

From January to October, imports grew fourfold compared to the same period last year, with the total value of scooter deliveries to Kyrgyzstan reaching $57 million.

In mid-November, hundreds of Chinese-made electric scooters appeared on Erkindik Boulevard in Bishkek. Residents complained that the scooters blocked sidewalks and pedestrian zones at intersections, causing not only inconvenience but also danger.

The city administration responded promptly to the complaints. According to it, the Municipal Property Management Department reported that Municipal Parking, Parking Lots, and Markets municipal enterprise, having considered the complaints about scooters, terminated its agreement with T1 GO Green Journey LLC.

The parking space usage contract, signed on November 4, 2024, was initially set to last until December 31, 2024. However, due to numerous complaints, it was unilaterally terminated.