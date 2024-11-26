12:45
USD 86.79
EUR 90.83
RUB 0.84
English

Imports of electric scooters from China to Kyrgyzstan increased four times

More than 215,000 electric scooters and motorcycles have been imported into Kyrgyzstan from China in 2024. The China’s General Administration of Customs reports.

From January to October, imports grew fourfold compared to the same period last year, with the total value of scooter deliveries to Kyrgyzstan reaching $57 million.

In mid-November, hundreds of Chinese-made electric scooters appeared on Erkindik Boulevard in Bishkek. Residents complained that the scooters blocked sidewalks and pedestrian zones at intersections, causing not only inconvenience but also danger.

The city administration responded promptly to the complaints. According to it, the Municipal Property Management Department reported that Municipal Parking, Parking Lots, and Markets municipal enterprise, having considered the complaints about scooters, terminated its agreement with T1 GO Green Journey LLC.

The parking space usage contract, signed on November 4, 2024, was initially set to last until December 31, 2024. However, due to numerous complaints, it was unilaterally terminated.
link: https://24.kg/english/312259/
views: 156
Print
Related
Imports of strong alcohol to Kyrgyzstan increased by 78.4 percent in 2024
Chinese Ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
Investment volumes in Kyrgyzstan's economy from China and Russia almost equal
Kyrgyzstan continues to supply new cars to Russia, mainly Chinese
Kyrgyzstan's national stand to be presented at import exhibition in China
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime for organized tourist groups from China
Chinese company to build coal belt conveyor on Kyrgyzstan's border
Akylbek Japarov: Trade between Kyrgyzstan and China reached almost $20 billion
Chinese electric vehicle company intends to enter Kyrgyzstan’s market
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster
BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia
Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
26 November, Tuesday
12:40
Road accident involving bus occurs in Bishkek, injured reported Road accident involving bus occurs in Bishkek, injured...
12:29
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
12:17
Supreme Court Chairman tells about corruption in Justice Affairs Council
11:57
Vehicle registration in Kyrgyzstan becomes more convenient and faster
11:41
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 9 percent