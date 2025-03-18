11:19
China hands over special equipment for rainmaking and pest control to Kyrgyzstan

As part of a working visit to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of China, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev held talks with the heads of several large Chinese companies in Urumqi.

During a meeting with representatives of China-Kyrgyz Kaiyuan Industrial Development enterprise, the progress of the project on construction of the international customs and logistics park Golden Road Asia — Europe in Chui region was discussed.

Bakyt Torobaev noted that an appropriate plot of land would be allocated for the construction of the customs and logistics park, and after commissioning it should equally serve the interests of the export-import operations of the two countries.

Recall, investments in the construction of the logistics park amount to $ 30 million, the corresponding memorandum was signed last year at the VIII Issyk-Kul Economic Forum.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers also held talks with Quanyibao company, which produces agricultural drones and artificial precipitation technologies.

The parties discussed joint projects on the digitalization of agriculture. As a result of the talks, the company transferred agricultural rainmaking and pest control equipment to the Kyrgyz Republic on a grant basis for more than $1,120 million. In addition, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Kyrgyz Agroholding OJSC and Quanyibao company.

As part of his working visit to the XUAR, Bakyt Torobaev also met with the heads of six Chinese enterprises working in the fields of seed production, livestock farming and horticulture. He emphasized that the country has a favorable investment climate and invited them to take part in an agricultural forum to be held in Kyrgyzstan on April 3-4 this year.
