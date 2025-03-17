15:23
KSTU and Northwest University of China open joint campus

A joint campus was opened at the Iskhak Razzakov Kyrgyz State Technical University (KSTU), created in partnership with Northwest University of China. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the campus includes two key facilities:

  • The Chinese-Kyrgyz Joint Laboratory for Dynamic Disasters and Prevention of Consequences in Special Soils and Rocks — an innovative platform for scientific research and development of methods for preventing natural disasters.
  • The Silk Road International Trade Cooperation Center — a platform for studying modern trends in the global economy and developing international business.

The Ministry of Education and Science noted that three strategic agreements were signed:

  • On cooperation between Northwest University of China and KSTU in the field of faculty and student exchange;
  • On the joint bachelor’s degree program «2+2» in International Economy and Trade (cross-border e-commerce);
  • On the joint bachelor’s degree program in International Trade and Electronic Business.
