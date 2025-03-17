Kyrgyzstan and China intend to increase trade turnover to $45 billion by 2030

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met in Urumqi with Ma Xingrui, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

During the meeting, the parties particularly noted that during the state visit of President Sadyr Japarov to China in February of this year, more than 20 bilateral documents were signed and important cooperation agreements were reached during a meeting with PRC Chairman Xi Jinping. In particular, the issue of intensifying work to increase the volume of trade between the Kyrgyz Republic and China to $45 billion by 2030 was considered.

The issue of accelerating the construction of Bedel checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border, as well as Barskoon-Bedel-Uchturfan-Aksu highway, was discussed at the meeting.

Recall, China provided the Kyrgyz side with a grant of $41,408 million. It was proposed to use these funds for the construction of Bedel checkpoint.

It was also noted that ensuring the full functioning and modernization of Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints will significantly contribute to increasing mutual trade between the two countries.

Ma Xingrui noted that China intends to increase the volume of investment in Kyrgyzstan, and confirmed the interest of the Chinese side in implementing previously reached agreements.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of accelerating the implementation of previously reached agreements on the opening of new flights Urumqi-Osh and Kashgar-Osh, noting that the opening of additional flights will contribute to the development of trade, economic, tourist and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties noted the need to create a working mechanism for interaction between the Kyrgyz Republic and the XUAR in order to implement previously reached agreements as soon as possible.