Panda Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team (U20) takes second place

The youth national team of the Kyrgyz Republic took second place at thePanda Cup International Youth Football Tournament, which was held in China. Kyrgyzkurama posted on Instagram.

The team of Kyrgyzstan scored 6 points, losing to Australia and defeating Mongolia and China.

In addition, Kyrgyzstani Yryskeldi Madanov was recognized as the best player of the tournament.

The winners of the Panda Cup are athletes from Australia.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan (U20) is preparing for the Asian Cup, which will be held in February 2025.