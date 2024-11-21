11:19
USD 8.65
EUR 91.43
RUB 0.87
English

Panda Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team (U20) takes second place

The youth national team of the Kyrgyz Republic took second place at thePanda Cup International Youth Football Tournament, which was held in China. Kyrgyzkurama posted on Instagram.

The team of Kyrgyzstan scored 6 points, losing to Australia and defeating Mongolia and China.

In addition, Kyrgyzstani Yryskeldi Madanov was recognized as the best player of the tournament.

The winners of the Panda Cup are athletes from Australia.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan (U20) is preparing for the Asian Cup, which will be held in February 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/311765/
views: 97
Print
Related
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Mongolia 7:0
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: National team of Kyrgyzstan loses to UAE
Abdysh-Ata Football Club becomes champion of Kyrgyzstan
Asian Football Confederation Commission visits Bishkek and Osh cities
AFC Challenge League: Abdysh-Ata FC loses to team of Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team moves 3 lines up in FIFA ranking
Asian Cup qualifiers (U 17): Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Vietnam
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team defeats Bahrain
Popular
Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match Center of Bishkek to be closed to traffic due to Kyrgyzstan - Iran match
СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change СОР29: How Kyrgyzstan's agriculture is adapting to climate change
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations
USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform USA ready to strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyzstan within C5+1 platform
21 November, Thursday
10:38
Panda Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team (U20) takes second place Panda Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team (U20) ta...
10:15
Kamchybek Tashiev announces amount of money returned to state from corruption
09:56
Chinese Ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan
09:31
President awards winners of competition for teaching staff
09:14
Camera traps capture endangered animals in Alatai Nature Park
20 November, Wednesday
21:05
Massive drone strikes: Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to leave Ukraine
20:50
Kamchybek Tashiev announces detention of ambassador accused of corruption
20:40
Kamchybek Tashiev receives package with threats against him and his family
20:04
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
19:14
Nameless mountain in Aksy district offered to be named UN Peak