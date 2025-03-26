10:08
World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Qatar

The match between Kyrgyzstan and Qatar in the 2026 World Cup qualifying round took place in Bishkek on March 25. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

In the third round match, the national team of Kyrgyzstan won with a score 3:1.

Goals for Kyrgyzstan were scored by Valeriy Kichin (45+1), Alexander Mishchenko (82), and Alimardon Shukurov (90+3).

On March 20, the Kyrgyzstan’s team lost to Uzbekistan and was in fifth place in Group A.

The final matches of the qualification round will take place in June, with Kyrgyzstan set to play with the DPRK and the UAE.
