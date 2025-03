National football team of Kyrgyzstan (U17) lost to Russia a friendly match that took place on March 21 in Turkey. The national team of Kyrgyzstan reported on Instagram.

The match ended with a score 0:3.

Kyrgyzstan’s youth team U17 is holding a training camp in Antalya from March 14 to March 25 in preparation for the Asian Cup qualifying matches that will take place in October.