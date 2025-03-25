Kyrgyzstan vs. Qatar: 3,000 police officers to be on duty during match

At least 3,000 police officers will ensure public order during the football match between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Qatar. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

The third round match of the qualifying round for the 2026 FIFA World Cup between the teams of Kyrgyzstan and Qatar will take place at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium today, March 25. The game will start at 7.45 p.m.

A section of Togolok Moldo Street from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street will be closed to traffic from 12.00 to 8 p.m.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital asks all fans to take the security measures with understanding and to arrive two hours in advance, in order to avoid queues and to enter the stadium on time. It is prohibited to bring glass, plastic containers and pyrotechnic products into the stadium.