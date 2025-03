For the first time in history, Kyrgyzstan’s national football team won the reigning Asian champion — the team of Qatar. The match, held on March 26 at Bishkek’s central stadium, ended with a 3-1 win for the home team.

How it happened — in photos.

Captain Valeriy Kichin opened the scoring at the end of the first half.

After the break, Qatar equalized the score.

Later, Alexander Mishchenko restored Ak Shumkar’s lead with a precise strike and Alimardon Shukurov sealed the victory with a late goal.

Among the spectators was President Sadyr Japarov, who attended the historic match.

This victory keeps Kyrgyzstan’s hopes alive for advancing to the next stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The team currently takes fifth place in the group with six points.