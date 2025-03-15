Kyrgyzstan to host national football team of Qatar

For the first time in history, Kyrgyzstan’s national football team has secured a place in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and qualified for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The press service of the Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

On March 25, in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers, Kyrgyzstan’s national team will play against the reigning Asian champions, Qatar, at the country’s main Dolon Omurzakov stadium in Bishkek at 6 p.m. local time.

«This will be the national team’s first home match in 2025. In the third round, 18 teams are divided into three groups of six. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Two more Asian representatives will be determined in the fourth qualification round, while an additional place will be contested through an intercontinental playoff. Kyrgyzstan’s team has got into the Group A along with Iran, Qatar, the UAE, North Korea, and Uzbekistan,» the statement says.

The press service also noted that spectators will be offered refreshments and will be able to have an iftar at the stadium.