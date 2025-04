The women’s national team of Kyrgyzstan (U 20) played two matches with the team of Uzbekistan in Tashkent. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

Both matches ended in a draw — 1:1, 2:2.

In the match on April 4, Asema Turgumbaeva scored a goal for the national team of Kyrgyzstan.

Asema Turgumbaeva and Alina Gaparova scored goals in the match on April 7.

The matches were held as part of the training camp of the women’s national team of the Kyrgyz Republic in Tashkent.