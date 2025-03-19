10:24
Kyrgyzstan vs. Uzbekistan football match to be broadcast on Old Square

An open-air fan zone will be organized for football fans on Usubaliev Square (Old Square) in Bishkek on March 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. to watch the away match Uzbekistan vs. Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the municipality reported.

According to it, an exciting show program with the participation of Kyrgyz pop stars will be prepared for the city residents and guests of the capital. The event is organized by the Bishkek City Hall together with the Kyrgyz Football Union and its partners.

The capital’s City Hall invites all city residents to support the national team of Kyrgyzstan and spend the evening with like-minded people.

Admission to the event is free, the fan zone will open at 7 p.m., the match will start at 10 p.m.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan will play in Tashkent against the team from Uzbekistan, and on March 25 — in Bishkek against football players from Qatar.
