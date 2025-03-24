Some Bishkek streets to be closed due to Kyrgyzstan vs Qatar match on March 25

Movement of vehicles will be restricted in the center of Bishkek due to Kyrgyzstan — Qatar football match. The press service of the capital’s Department of the Patrol Police Service told 24.kg news agency.

Tomorrow, March 25, the Dolon Omurzakov stadium will host the third round match of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup between the national teams of Kyrgyzstan and Qatar.

A section of Togolok Moldo Street from Chui Avenue to Frunze Street will be closed from 12.00 to 8 p.m.

The Patrol Police Service asks citizens and guests of the capital to take these measures with understanding and plan their travel routes in advance.