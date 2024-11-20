Massive drone strikes: Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to leave Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again urges citizens of Kyrgyzstan to strengthen personal security measures and, if necessary, leave the territory of Ukraine until the situation is fully stabilized.

«According to the information of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Ukraine, on November 20, 2024, a massive strike using unmanned aerial vehicles was carried out on the territory of Kyiv region,» the statement reads.

The ministry reminds that the emergency telephone numbers of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Kyiv are working, and Kyrgyzstanis staying in this country can call them for help or advice if necessary: ​​+380681396792, +380442370348.