US-Russia talks on Ukraine to be held in Riyadh on February 18

The U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine are scheduled to take place tomorrow, February 18, in Riyadh. Kommersant reported, citing sources.

The negotiations on Ukraine, with the participation of an official Russian delegation, are set for Tuesday in Riyadh. From the U.S. side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff are expected to attend the talks.

Earlier, Bloomberg revealed the composition of President Vladimir Putin’s «heavyweight team» that will represent Russia in the negotiations with the U.S. on the Ukraine issue.

According to reports, the Russian delegation will include at least three key figures: Yuri Ushakov, Assistant to the President of Russia, Sergei Naryshkin, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

The media outlet notes that Kirill Dmitriev could «play a key role as an unofficial communication channel with Donald Trump’s negotiators.»

Dmitriev previously acted as an informal representative of Vladimir Putin in contacts with the Trump administration in 2017.

According to Politico, senior officials from the U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration have already headed to Saudi Arabia to begin peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.