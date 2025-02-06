Trump's peace plan for Ukraine could be revealed at Munich Security Conference

U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the three-year war in Ukraine could be presented at the Munich Security Conference, which will be held from February 14 to February 16. The US leader’s Special Envoy Keith Kellogg posted on X.

«Pleased to announce my participation in the Munich Security Conference 2025. As President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Russia & Ukraine, I look forward to speaking about president’s goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine. I’ll meet with America’s allies who are ready to work with us,» he posted.

The media report that the plan includes a freeze of the conflict and security guarantees for Ukraine. The territories that remained under Russian control will have an undefined status.

According to NBC, the U.S. president’s team does not have a unified opinion on whom exactly to put pressure on — Moscow or Kyiv. For example, Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz believe that it is necessary to put pressure on Russia to stop its advance on the front. The other side, which NBC does not name, talks about the need to reduce multi-million dollar military aid to Kyiv. In their opinion, this will end the conflict faster.

Recall, on the second day after taking office, the U.S. President instructed his Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg to end the war in one hundred days. Meanwhile, the new U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he cannot set a time frame for ending the war and the negotiations will be difficult.