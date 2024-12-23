Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits meeting with Putin

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has announced that he is looking forward to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. He made this statement during Turning Point’s AmericaFest.

Trump emphasized that Putin has expressed a desire to meet with him as soon as possible. He added that he is awaiting this opportunity to «put an end to the war.»

Donald Trump described the Russian-Ukrainian conflict as horrific and reiterated his belief that if he had been in office instead of the current president, Joe Biden, such a situation would not have occurred.

Earlier reports said that Trump had sent a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, urging him to consider peace talks and territorial concessions.

On December 16, Trump stated that Zelensky should prepare to negotiate an agreement to end the conflict with Russia. The incoming White House leader highlighted his intention to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek a resolution to the war in Ukraine.

Previously, Trump had also stated that he might reconsider Biden’s decision to authorize strikes deep into Russian territory.