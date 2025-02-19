13:30
U.S. not to lift sanctions against Russia until conflict in Ukraine is resolved

The U.S. will not lift sanctions against Russia until the conflict in Ukraine is resolved. The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said to his European allies.

According to him, the administration of President Donald Trump will not lift sanctions against Russia, at least until a deal to end the Ukraine conflict is reached, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

Marco Rubio gave explanations to representatives of the European Union during a telephone conversation after negotiations between the Russian and American delegations in Riyadh.

Recall, the first face-to-face negotiations between Russia and the United States took place the day before in Saudi Arabia. The parties assessed them as having taken place in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

According to Marco Rubio, the European Union should at some point be at the negotiating table, since it imposed sanctions against Russia (answering a question about lifting Western restrictions against Russia. — Note of 24.kg news agency).

«The delegations of Russia and the United States had a very serious conversation on all issues. Separate teams of negotiators of Russia and U.S. on Ukraine will enter into contact. It is not yet known who will be among them; the president will decide. Representatives of Russia and the U.S. have outlined their fundamental positions on Ukraine,» Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said following the meeting.
