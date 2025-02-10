11:40
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

Ukrainian conflict: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin speak by phone

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke by phone and discussed the Ukrainian conflict. The U.S. President told this in an interview with The New York Post.

The U.S. leader said that he wants to strike a $500 million deal with Zelensky to access rare-earth minerals and gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace settlement.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine and possible ways to resolve it, the report says.

«I’d better not say,» said Trump when asked how many times the two leaders have spoken.

He added that he preferred not to disclose the duration or details of his talk with Vladimir Putin. However, he noted that the Russian president «does care» about the killing on the battlefield, emphasizing that Putin «wants to see people stop dying.»

Donald Trump said he has a concrete plan to end the war. «I hope it’s fast. Every day people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing.»
link: https://24.kg/english/319407/
views: 113
Print
Related
Trump's peace plan for Ukraine could be revealed at Munich Security Conference
About 30 Central Asian citizens held captive in Ukraine since start of war
Donald Trump suspends all new aid to foreign countries
Vladimir Putin congratulates Trump on taking office as U.S. President
Trump instructs to arrange phone call with Putin in coming days
Donald Trump officially assuming office as U.S. President
Donald Trump announces meeting with Vladimir Putin
Plane crash in Aktau: Putin apologizes to President of Azerbaijan
Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits meeting with Putin
Vladimir Putin comments on migration situation in Russia
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
10 February, Monday
11:34
Education Ministry looking for experts to develop subject standards Education Ministry looking for experts to develop subje...
11:22
Drinking water supply to be suspended in another district of Bishkek
11:09
Ukrainian conflict: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin speak by phone
10:56
Kyrgyzstanis detained in U.S. on suspicion of violating immigration laws
10:34
Edil Baisalov attends farewell ceremony for Prince Aga Khan IV