Ukrainian conflict: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin speak by phone

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke by phone and discussed the Ukrainian conflict. The U.S. President told this in an interview with The New York Post.

The U.S. leader said that he wants to strike a $500 million deal with Zelensky to access rare-earth minerals and gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace settlement.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed the situation in Ukraine and possible ways to resolve it, the report says.

«I’d better not say,» said Trump when asked how many times the two leaders have spoken.

He added that he preferred not to disclose the duration or details of his talk with Vladimir Putin. However, he noted that the Russian president «does care» about the killing on the battlefield, emphasizing that Putin «wants to see people stop dying.»

Donald Trump said he has a concrete plan to end the war. «I hope it’s fast. Every day people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing.»