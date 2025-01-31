12:42
USD 87.45
EUR 91.14
RUB 0.89
English

About 30 Central Asian citizens held captive in Ukraine since start of war

Ukrainian forces have captured about 30 citizens from Central Asian countries since the beginning of the war. Ukraine’s Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna reported.

«The nationality of prisoners of war is usually determined based on their own statements, as they often lack documents to confirm it,» the ministry noted in response to a media inquiry.

The Ministry of Justice also stated that «prisoners of war held in detention centers and camps have the same legal status, regardless of their citizenship, enshrined in both international and national legal acts.»

«The citizenship of a prisoner of war, including dual citizenship, does not affect their legal status in any way,» the ministry added.

In the summer of 2024, Ukraine exchanged and returned Alisher Tursunov, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who fought in the Russian army. He was in captivity. His relatives in Kyrgyzstan recognized him, and he personally appealed to President Sadyr Japarov for help.

Earlier, Radio Azattyk reported that at least 51 natives of Kyrgyzstan had been killed in the war in Ukraine, including 25 citizens of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/318503/
views: 149
Print
Related
Recruiters calling for participation in war in Ukraine detained in Kyrgyzstan
Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits meeting with Putin
Kazakhstan strengthens security of military and civilian facilities
Massive drone strikes: Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to leave Ukraine
Ukraine fires ATACMS missiles into Russia for first time
Ambassador: What is happening in Ukraine is lesson for Central Asian countries
Native of Central Asia detained in Kiev for transportation of militants to Syria
Kiev cancels second "peace summit" planned for November
Sariev proposes to establish business cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine
Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan meet in New York
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
31 January, Friday
12:26
Private kindergarten on fire in Bishkek Private kindergarten on fire in Bishkek
12:16
242 people with hepatitis detected among convicts in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
11:54
Insults and slander on the Internet: Sadyr Japarov signs law on fines
11:46
President of Kyrgyzstan awards entrepreneurs with medals and titles
11:33
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Alpine Skiing Tournament near Bishkek