Air Pollution: Transport checked for compliance with environmental standards

Transport in Bishkek is being checked for compliance with environmental standards. The Ministry of Natural Resources reported.

Inspectors from the environmental and technical supervision service conducted raids together with the Traffic Safety Department to check compliance of vehicles with environmental standards.

The campaign is aimed at improving the air quality and combating smog.

Twelve trucks were checked using special equipment designed to measure smoke density, and two violations were detected. Protocols were drawn up, fines were imposed.

Explanatory work was carried out with drivers.
