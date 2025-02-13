Smog in Bishkek: Chinese catalytic converters tested in capital

As part of an experiment, catalytic converters have been installed on vehicles in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The equipment, provided by Qingdao University in China, has been installed on four cars. Specialists from the Ministry of Natural Resources are analyzing emission levels before and after installation using a gas analyzer.

According to the City Hall, it is too early to assess the quality of the catalytic converters, as they are still in the testing phase, and their lifespan depends on vehicle mileage or external factors.

More precise conclusions about their effectiveness will be made after testing is completed.

The pilot project is part of efforts to improve environmental situation and reduce air pollution in the capital.

A catalytic converter is an essential part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. It helps lower the number of toxic pollutants emitted into the air.