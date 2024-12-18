Air quality in Bishkek is moderate, Ministry of Natural Resources believes

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan considers the air quality in Bishkek to be moderate. The head of the Department of Atmospheric Air Protection Tashybek uulu Nursultan said at a briefing.

He rated this year’s indicators at 7 out of 10 points.

According to the official, the air quality improved thanks to the gas infrastructure development, replacement of diesel minibuses with gas-powered ones and the extinguishing of a fire at the Bishkek sanitary landfill.

He noted that more than 30,000 houses in the capital and Chui region have been connected to gas supply. Provision of them with gas allowed to reduce the consumption of coal by 60,000 tons.

«Compared to last year, the situation has improved, and our data is posted on social media. Work is underway to dispose sewing waste. There are sensors of the Hydrometeorological Service that monitor it. We have information that the air quality has improved in recent years,» Tashybek uulu Nursultan said.