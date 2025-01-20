14:54
Air pollution in Bishkek decreases, Minister of Natural Resources believes

Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan Meder Mashiev stated at a meeting of the Committee on Agricultural Policy, Water Resources, Ecology, and Regional Development that air pollution in Bishkek and Chui region has decreased as a result of government efforts.

According to Mashiev, the most severe smog was recorded in 2021-2022. In 2023, an interdepartmental commission was set up, including deputy heads of 11 ministries and agencies. As a result of their work, Mashiev believes, air pollution has decreased.

He also named the main causes of smog: the lack of catalytic converters in 85 percent of vehicles in the country, expansion of residential areas around the capital, chaotic and unplanned construction, and cutting down of trees.
