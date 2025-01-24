15:54
USD 87.45
EUR 90.89
RUB 0.89
English

Bishkek residents to be able to monitor air quality in real time

Every resident of Bishkek will now be able to monitor the state of the atmospheric air online. The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, together with Kyrgyztelecom OJSC, installed cameras on Boz-Boltok mountain and in Sovmin residential complex. This initiative will provide citizens with transparent access to information on air quality and free monitoring via online cameras at the link: https://online.kt.kg/ .

The purposes of installing the cameras are:

  • Providing each resident with the opportunity to monitor the state of the air in real time;
  • Creating archival data for monitoring, scientific research and preventing manipulation of outdated video materials;
  • Raising public awareness of the state of the environment;
  • Forming environmentally responsible behavior.
link: https://24.kg/english/317842/
views: 156
Print
Related
Air pollution by industrial enterprises accounts for only 1.5 percent
Air pollution in Bishkek decreases, Minister of Natural Resources believes
Air pollution in Bishkek: Officials show smog-fighting technologies
Air pollution in Bishkek: Kapstroy KG company fined for violations
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
Air quality in Bishkek is moderate, Ministry of Natural Resources believes
Kamila Talieva suggests declaring 2025 Year of Ecology and Fight against Smog
Air Pollution: Transport checked for compliance with environmental standards
Natural Resources Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to develop air quality index
Reduction in number of minibuses improved air quality in Bishkek
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
24 January, Friday
15:49
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan establishes first state crypto exchange Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan establishes first state...
15:29
Uzbek chemical manufacturer plans to open branch in Kyrgyzstan
15:13
Kyrgyztelecom building in center of Bishkek to be sold
14:49
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
14:33
Bishkek residents to be able to monitor air quality in real time