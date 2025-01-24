Bishkek residents to be able to monitor air quality in real time

Every resident of Bishkek will now be able to monitor the state of the atmospheric air online. The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, together with Kyrgyztelecom OJSC, installed cameras on Boz-Boltok mountain and in Sovmin residential complex. This initiative will provide citizens with transparent access to information on air quality and free monitoring via online cameras at the link: https://online.kt.kg/ .

The purposes of installing the cameras are: