17:37
USD 87.00
EUR 90.64
RUB 0.85
English

IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek

For the past few days, IQ Air sensors have been showing critical levels of air pollution in cities around the world, including Bishkek. They record hazardous air quality, and the thick smog hanging over cities poses a serious health threat.

The head of the Atmospheric Air Protection Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, Nursultan Tashybek uulu, expressed doubts about the correct work of these sensors.

«Together with other government agencies, we checked the IQ Air sensors. It was discovered on site that they were installed in the wrong places. Some sensors were located under a canopy near parking spaces. There were cases when these devices were installed near tandoors. We are not saying that there is no smog, but we are trying to improve the air quality,» the official said.

According to experts, the main sources of air pollution are the use of coal for heating and vehicle exhaust gases.
link: https://24.kg/english/315264/
views: 57
Print
Related
Air quality in Bishkek is moderate, Ministry of Natural Resources believes
Kamila Talieva suggests declaring 2025 Year of Ecology and Fight against Smog
Air Pollution: Transport checked for compliance with environmental standards
Natural Resources Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to develop air quality index
Reduction in number of minibuses improved air quality in Bishkek
Junda oil refinery fined 28,000 soms for emissions into atmosphere
President of Kyrgyzstan approves $50 million loan to improve air quality
Central and South Asia are regions with worst air quality - IQAir
Air pollution: Kyrgyzstan is in top 20 of rating at year-end 2023
Oncological diseases are caused by smog in Bishkek – deputy
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list Assassination attempt on Allamjonov: Two citizens of Chechnya put on wanted list
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
24 December, Tuesday
17:23
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek
17:15
Karakol State Nature Park transferred to Presidential Affairs Department
17:05
Kamchybek Tashiev introduces new head of Batken region
16:09
285 snow leopards live on the territory of Kyrgyzstan
15:59
Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev supports initiative on renovation of capital