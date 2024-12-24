IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek

For the past few days, IQ Air sensors have been showing critical levels of air pollution in cities around the world, including Bishkek. They record hazardous air quality, and the thick smog hanging over cities poses a serious health threat.

The head of the Atmospheric Air Protection Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision, Nursultan Tashybek uulu, expressed doubts about the correct work of these sensors.

«Together with other government agencies, we checked the IQ Air sensors. It was discovered on site that they were installed in the wrong places. Some sensors were located under a canopy near parking spaces. There were cases when these devices were installed near tandoors. We are not saying that there is no smog, but we are trying to improve the air quality,» the official said.

According to experts, the main sources of air pollution are the use of coal for heating and vehicle exhaust gases.