Air pollution by industrial enterprises accounts for only 1.5 percent

Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan Meder Mashiev shared findings from international organizations on the composition of smog in Bishkek at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Ecology and Regional Development of the Parliament.

Thus, 40 percent of air pollution in the capital is caused by coal usage. Emissions from old vehicles contribute 30 percent, smoke from the heating and power plant (HPP) accounts for 15 percent, and 13.5 percent is the dust carried by the wind.

The minister also noted that, according to the Hydrometeorological Service’s analysis, air quality in Bishkek improved in 2024.