Air pollution in Bishkek: Kapstroy KG company fined for violations

Employees of the regional department of the Environmental and Technical Supervision Service under the Ministry of Nature of Kyrgyzstan conducted an unscheduled inspection at Kapstroy KG company. The department reported.

The company carried out a salvo emission of pollutants into the atmosphere without the necessary permit.

For violating environmental legislation, the company was fined 28,000 soms in accordance with Article 230 of the Code of Offenses.

Environmental specialists continue to monitor compliance with environmental standards.
