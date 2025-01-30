18:34
Bishkek tests Chinese catalytic converters to combat air pollution

The Bishkek City Hall has launched a pilot project to assess the effectiveness of catalytic converters developed by Qingdao University (China). The experiment aims to reduce harmful vehicle emissions, one of the key causes of air pollution in the capital, the press service of the municipality reported.

The catalytic converters have been installed on the vehicles of Bishkek City Council Deputy Chairman Bolot Ibragimov, as well as bloggers Maksim Zolotykh and Aibek Erkinbek uulu (known as Aiba Bez Kupyur).

Specialists from the Ministry of Natural Resources measured emissions using a gas analyzer before and after the installation of the devices. This will help determine how effectively the catalytic converters reduce harmful substances such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen oxide.

According to the authorities, main sources of air pollution in Bishkek are:

  • The private sector (40 percent) — due to use of coal for heating.
  • Transport (30 percent) — 333,801 vehicles are registered in the city, most over 15 years old.

If the experiment proves the effectiveness of these catalytic converters, it could pave the way for their widespread use, particularly for old vehicles.

The study results will assist the city administration in developing measures to improve the environmental situation, which remains critical during winter. Authorities are also considering other initiatives, including fleet modernization and switching to environmentally friendly fuel.

«This project is part of a comprehensive approach to addressing pollution. We have to use all available technologies to protect public health,» the City Hall stated.
