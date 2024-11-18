Kyrgyzstan sends 15 students to study rare metal mining in Russia

Within the framework of the program of training specialists for the mining industry, 15 citizens of Kyrgyzstan went to Russian universities for training. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Narynbek Satybaldiev told at a briefing.

According to him, this is the first step in the implementation of the initiative aimed at training personnel for mining rare earth metals and uranium.

In the summer of 2024, representatives of Russian universities came to Kyrgyzstan to select capable candidates, he told. The result was the enrollment of the first 15 students. According to the Deputy Minister, the number of citizens sent for training will increase.

In February 2024, President Sadyr Japarov met with residents at Kyzyl-Ompol field.

«Previously, the field was developed by private entrepreneurs. If the state takes it into its own hands, more than thousands of new jobs will be created, where local residents will be employed. For this purpose, we will send 50 people a year to Russia for training to become specialists in the development of rare precious metals. The local budget will no longer be subsidized,» the president told at the meeting.