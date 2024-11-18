Aziz Biymyrza uulu appointed President of Manas National Academy

Aziz Biymyrza uulu has been appointed President of Manas National Academy state institution. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to the press service, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov signed the corresponding order.

Aziz Biymyrza uulu was born on September 16, 1996, in Ken-Aral village, Bakai-Ata district, Talas region.

In 2009-2013, he studied at the Kyrgyz-Turkish Lyceum Manas Ata in Talas. He graduated from the faculty of Kyrgyz philology at the Zhusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University.

Until July 15 of this year, Aziz Biymyrza uulu held the position of director of Manas National Theater.

He is a laureate of the Chingiz Aitmatov State Youth Prize and Dank medal.