Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan award honorary titles to cultural figures

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree awarding honorary titles in the field of culture and art for contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The press service of the head of state reported.

Honorary titles were awarded to the following Uzbek cultural figures:

Minister of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov — «People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic» for significant contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation in the field of culture and art between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan;

Senior lecturer of the department of Traditional Performance of Maqom of the Uzbek National Institute of Musical Arts named after Yunus Rajabi Farangiz Nuriddin kizi Makhmudova — «Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic».

In turn, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded honorary titles to two Kyrgyz cultural figures: