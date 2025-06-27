16:26
II International Chychkan Oroonu Festival unites Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

The picturesque Chychkan Valley hosted the II International Chychkan Oroony Festival from June 25 to June 27, bringing together representatives of business, culture, and government from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported.

The event served as an important platform for dialogue, experience sharing, and establishing new partnerships.

Key outcomes of the festival include:

  • Signing a Memorandum of Cooperation between regions, paving the way for new investment projects;
  • Holding of organic products fair, showcasing the potential of local producers;
  • Holding of business meetings aimed at strengthening economic ties;
  • A handicrafts exhibition where artisans presented folk art and traditional applied crafts;
  • A rich cultural program with national games, concerts, and traditional rituals.

The festival was a vivid example of how joint efforts can create opportunities for regional development and deepening of international cooperation.
