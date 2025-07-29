Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan to visit Kyrgyzstan

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov will visit Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the official visit will take place on July 30-31, 2025.

As part of the visit, negotiations are planned between the heads of the Foreign Affairs Ministries of the two countries, during which they will discuss current issues of Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as priorities for joint interaction in the future, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic noted.