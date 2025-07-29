21:41
Sadyr Japarov meets with Emomali Rahmon in Cholpon-Ata city

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in the city of Cholpon-Ata in Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the head of state reported.

During the talks, the leaders of the two countries discussed the current state and prospects of Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan relations, noting the importance of friendship, good neighborliness and constructive dialogue.

Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the results of the recent exchange of state visits and emphasized the importance of increasing trade and economic cooperation and other areas of bilateral interaction.

The parties paid special attention to the issues of demarcation of the state border line, emphasizing the need to advance this process in a constructive manner.

In addition, during the meeting, they exchanged views on a number of topical regional and international issues.
