Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms

Since the beginning of 2025, the total assets of the banking sector of Kyrgyzstan have increased by 24.1 percent and reached 1,012 trillion soms. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reported following the results of the first half of the year.

As noted, the volume of the loan portfolio of clients of the banking sector, excluding loans provided by financial and credit institutions (FCIs) increased by 22.4 percent — to 416.9 billion soms.

The volume of financing according to Islamic principles increased by 50.2 percent and amounted to 13.6 billion soms.

The total deposit base of clients of the banking sector, excluding deposits of FCIs, increased by 18.9 percent — to 704.2 billion soms.

As of June 30, 2025, there were 21 commercial banks and 304 their branches operating in Kyrgyzstan.
