Daniyar Imanaliev appointed EEC Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics

Daniyar Imanaliev has been appointed Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The EEC reported.

The decision was made by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Daniyar Imanaliev has extensive leadership experience in government bodies of Kyrgyzstan. In 2021, he held the position of First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance.

He is a graduate of the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture, as well as Ritsumeikan University in Japan.

From 2004 to 2021, Imanaliev held various positions at the Ministry of Economy and the Presidential Administration.

For the past four years, he has served as Director of the Department of Customs Infrastructure at the EEC.