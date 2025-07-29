18:33
USD 87.32
EUR 101.06
RUB 1.08
English

Daniyar Imanaliev appointed EEC Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics

Daniyar Imanaliev has been appointed Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The EEC reported.

The decision was made by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Daniyar Imanaliev has extensive leadership experience in government bodies of Kyrgyzstan. In 2021, he held the position of First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance.

He is a graduate of the Kyrgyz State University of Construction, Transport and Architecture, as well as Ritsumeikan University in Japan.

From 2004 to 2021, Imanaliev held various positions at the Ministry of Economy and the Presidential Administration.

For the past four years, he has served as Director of the Department of Customs Infrastructure at the EEC.
link: https://24.kg/english/337890/
views: 74
Print
Related
New head of Information Policy Department of Bishkek City Hall appointed
Mirlan Talaibekov appointed head of Municipal Inspectorate of Bishkek City Hall
New Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House appointed
Kemel Sadykov appointed Deputy Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Finance Minister of Russia appointed Chairman of Board of RKDF
Almaz Saliev appointed head of Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan
New head of Leninsky district appointed in Bishkek
Director of capital's HPP appointed new Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Baiyshbek Astanakulov appointed head of Talas district
Mirlan Kamchybekov appointed head of Ak-Tala district of Naryn region
Popular
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index Kyrgyzstan ranks 73rd in Henley & Partners 2025 Passport Index
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Georgia invited to join project
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed
29 July, Tuesday
18:14
Daniyar Imanaliev appointed EEC Minister of Integration and Macroeconomics Daniyar Imanaliev appointed EEC Minister of Integration...
18:08
Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan meets with cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov
18:01
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan intends to reform oncology service
17:53
New waste disposal rules in Bishkek: Trash may be taken out in evenings only
17:42
SCNS Chairman provides financial support to Cambridge student from Naryn