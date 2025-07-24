15:54
Foreign trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan increases by 12.8 percent

Since the beginning of 2025, foreign trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan has grown by 12.8 percent. Data from the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan say.

From January to June, the volume of trade in goods and services between the two countries reached $430.2 million—an increase of $50 million compared to the same period last year.

Uzbekistan’s export data for June also shows growth in shipments to Russia (up by 20.3 percent), Afghanistan (15.5 percent), Kazakhstan (17.4 percent), and the UAE (2.3 times).

At the same time, exports to China decreased by 12.9 percent, to Turkey by 23.9 percent, and to Kyrgyzstan by 24.7 percent.
