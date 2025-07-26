08:44
Construction of solar power plant in Issyk-Kul: Investment agreement signed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and RECA LLC — ROX ENERGY GLOBAL (Vietnam) signed an investment agreement on the implementation of a project to build a solar power plant with a planned installed capacity of up to 1,900 megawatts in the village of Kyzyl-Oruk, Toru-Aigyr rural district, Issyk-Kul region. The press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to it, the project will play an important role in the implementation of the long-term strategy of the Kyrgyz Republic for the development of sustainable energy, and will also make a significant contribution to achieving the goals of green growth and the transition to clean energy in the Central Asian region.

In addition to the energy contribution, the project opens up prospects for attracting investment in green infrastructure, transferring advanced technologies, and creating jobs at the local level both during the construction and operation phases.

Recall, at a meeting at the Presidential Representative Office in Issyk-Kul region on July 15, representatives of the Vietnamese company announced their readiness to begin construction in the near future.

ROX Group, founded in 1996, operates in real estate, finance and technology and is actively expanding its international presence. In Kyrgyzstan, the group is already building Royal Central Park multifunctional complex on the site of Ak-Kula hippodrome in Bishkek and reconstructing Ai-Peri hotel complex.
