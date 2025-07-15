Mozzarella produced in Kyrgyzstan to be supplied to Uzbekistan

As part of promoting Kyrgyz products on the foreign market, the Trade Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in Uzbekistan organized a meeting between the General Director of Elit Mozzarella LLC Ahmet Genc and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Uzbekistan Duishenkul Chotonov. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

During the event, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Trade Mission and Elit Mozzarella LLC, aimed at developing exports and strengthening mutually beneficial economic ties.

The LLC signed a long-term contract for the supply of mozzarella cheese to Uzbekistan. It should be noted that the company specializes in the production of high-quality dairy products, including mozzarella cheese, butter and other products.

The Trade Mission continues its active work to support domestic producers, promote exports and expand Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan trade and economic cooperation.