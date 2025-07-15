11:59
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Mozzarella produced in Kyrgyzstan to be supplied to Uzbekistan

As part of promoting Kyrgyz products on the foreign market, the Trade Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic in Uzbekistan organized a meeting between the General Director of Elit Mozzarella LLC Ahmet Genc and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Uzbekistan Duishenkul Chotonov. The press service of the Ministry of Economy reported.

During the event, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Trade Mission and Elit Mozzarella LLC, aimed at developing exports and strengthening mutually beneficial economic ties.

The LLC signed a long-term contract for the supply of mozzarella cheese to Uzbekistan. It should be noted that the company specializes in the production of high-quality dairy products, including mozzarella cheese, butter and other products.

The Trade Mission continues its active work to support domestic producers, promote exports and expand Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan trade and economic cooperation.
link: https://24.kg/english/336247/
views: 133
Print
Related
II International Chychkan Oroonu Festival unites Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
Russia and Uzbekistan agree to jointly address migration issues — Putin
Checkpoints on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border to operate around the clock
Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulates Uzbekistan’s team on qualifying for World Cup
Tashiev congratulates Uzbekistan on World Cup qualification
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Uzbekistan
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay working visit to Uzbekistan
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan agree on summer water use schedule
Companies from Kyrgyzstan sign contracts for supply of goods to Uzbekistan
Chechme spring completely transferred to Kyrgyzstan - Kamchybek Tashiev
Popular
Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan Illegal scheme for issuing medical diplomas to foreigners revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek Nordwind Airlines plans to launch direct flights from Tyumen to Bishkek
Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan Service sector shows growth since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan
Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan Green youth: Who and why is saving nature in Kyrgyzstan
15 July, Tuesday
11:49
UFC unveils official poster for Kazakhstan - Kyrgyzstan tournament UFC unveils official poster for Kazakhstan - Kyrgyzstan...
11:38
12 weapons confiscated during raid, fines amount to 288,000 soms
11:14
Police destroys 1.5 tons of wild hemp in Chui region
11:09
Remittance inflow to Kyrgyzstan increased by 25.8 percent — EDB
11:02
Mozzarella produced in Kyrgyzstan to be supplied to Uzbekistan