Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulates Uzbekistan’s team on qualifying for World Cup

During his working visit to Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the country’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev, expressed his sincere congratulations to the national team of Uzbekistan on qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

In turn, Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude to Adylbek Kasymaliev for participating in the Tashkent International Investment Forum and conveyed warm words of greeting to President Sadyr Japarov.

Adylbek Kasymaliev informed about the results of negotiations with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov, and confirmed that the comprehensive deepening of Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan relations meets the long-term interests of the two peoples.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness and desire to further strengthen and expand the comprehensive strategic partnership between the countries.